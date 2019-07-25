TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.