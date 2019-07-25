TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

