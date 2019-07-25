Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 9,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.08. Titan International has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan International by 337.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Titan International by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

