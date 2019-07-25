Timicoin (TMC) Trading 391.2% Higher Over Last Week

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Timicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded up 391.2% against the dollar. Timicoin has a total market cap of $151,968.00 and $790.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00294315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.01630707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120368 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Timicoin Profile

Timicoin launched on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

