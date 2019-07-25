Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,716.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.