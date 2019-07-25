ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.00 by Baader Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axel Springer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.28 ($21.26).

FRA:TKA opened at €11.98 ($13.92) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.93.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

