Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Honeywell International worth $255,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,702,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 241,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $173.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

