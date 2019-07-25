Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,648,245 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,065.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 1.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $166,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 67,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 990,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

