Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,387,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 271,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $66.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

