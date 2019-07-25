Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $77.55 Million Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 775,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,547,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 2.72% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $132.98. 104,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,585. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $136.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

