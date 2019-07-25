Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11,307.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Paypal worth $121,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 48.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 323,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after buying an additional 106,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 550,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,187,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,099. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

