Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,659.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $101,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,076,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.