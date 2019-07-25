Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,078,372 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 59,283.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,088,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $608,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 31,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

