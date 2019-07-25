Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 558,060 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $56,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

