Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $289.97. 44,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

