TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 78,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,635. The stock has a market cap of $531.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,687,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after acquiring an additional 616,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 183,048 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

