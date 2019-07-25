The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HSBC

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 5,446,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

