Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.70 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 9,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 18,900 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $992,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.