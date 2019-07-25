Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 49 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $753.12 per share, with a total value of $36,902.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16.

On Friday, July 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $764.50 per share, with a total value of $37,460.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 157 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $769.49 per share, with a total value of $120,809.93.

On Monday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $795.00 per share, with a total value of $38,955.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $798.15 per share, with a total value of $39,109.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $797.58 per share, with a total value of $39,879.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $810.20 per share, with a total value of $40,510.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $798.67 per share, with a total value of $39,933.50.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $793.74 per share, with a total value of $39,687.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $799.99 per share, with a total value of $39,999.50.

TPL stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.99. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $409.00 and a 52 week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

