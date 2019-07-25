Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.09.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 1,313,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

