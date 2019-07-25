Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.51. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

