Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $356.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $437.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

TSLA traded down $33.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.70. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.43. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total value of $3,586,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,839,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,716,630. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

