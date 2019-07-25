Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $494,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

