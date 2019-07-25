Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) & WhiteHorse Finance (NYSE:WHF) Head to Head Analysis

Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Templeton Emerging Markets and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Emerging Markets N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.52 $57.30 million $1.50 9.27

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Emerging Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Emerging Markets and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Emerging Markets N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 80.64% 9.50% 5.63%

Dividends

Templeton Emerging Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Templeton Emerging Markets and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Emerging Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 0 2 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Templeton Emerging Markets.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Templeton Emerging Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Templeton Emerging Markets has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Templeton Emerging Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Emerging Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as long-term earnings, asset value, and cash flow potential to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund was formed on February 26, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

