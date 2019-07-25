Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to “Hold” at Standpoint Research

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 603,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.72. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

