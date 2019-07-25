Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.86-9.96 EPS.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $17.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.64. 377,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,424. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $3,009,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $306,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $13,381,790. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

