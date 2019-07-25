TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Trading Down 1%

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.43 and last traded at C$12.43, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.18 million and a P/E ratio of -218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

