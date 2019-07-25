TD Securities Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$15.50

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.81. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$12.31 and a 52 week high of C$17.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.