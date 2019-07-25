Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 4.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,432. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

