Taylor Wealth Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Roku by 20.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

ROKU traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.89. 5,092,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,524. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $2,256,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,542. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.