Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-3.74 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCO. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.18.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 248,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,320. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $160.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,478 shares in the company, valued at $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.