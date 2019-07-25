Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s 6th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Taubman Centers comprises about 7.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owned approximately 0.70% of Taubman Centers worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. 6,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,825. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.63.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

TCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

