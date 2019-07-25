Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,363. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 203.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after buying an additional 182,798 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,138 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,099,000 after purchasing an additional 549,984 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after purchasing an additional 849,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

