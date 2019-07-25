Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,823,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,353. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

