Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 494.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,062. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

