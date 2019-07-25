Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,374,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 395,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 2,740,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

