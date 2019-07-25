T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

