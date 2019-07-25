T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.04. 685,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.