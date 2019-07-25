Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $15.64. Synthorx shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 4,570 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Synthorx Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth $38,559,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

