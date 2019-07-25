SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

