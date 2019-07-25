Swedbank Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Swedbank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $144,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,679 shares of company stock worth $33,268,886. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.