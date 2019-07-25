Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 427,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 12.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 98.6% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 35.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62.

