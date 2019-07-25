Surevest Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 356,095 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7,244.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 486,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 1,022,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

