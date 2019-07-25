Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.46. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 632,554 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

About Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.