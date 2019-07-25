Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to post sales of $188.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Sunrun reported sales of $170.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $791.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $855.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $839.65 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $882.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $843,105.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,930,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $164,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and sold 348,077 shares valued at $6,711,205. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,127. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

