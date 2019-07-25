Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.82.

SLF opened at C$55.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 451.94 and a current ratio of 483.92. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$43.13 and a twelve month high of C$55.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.72, for a total value of C$3,848,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,536,397.84.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

