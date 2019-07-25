Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 9,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

