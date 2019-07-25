Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 5,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after buying an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,687,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,453,000 after buying an additional 3,824,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48.

