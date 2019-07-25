Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 220,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $65.23.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.