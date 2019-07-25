Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.